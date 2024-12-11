ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chiefs are among the best teams in the NFL, while the Browns have struggled and been inconsistent this year, losing two straight entering this game. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Browns prediction and pick.

Chiefs-Browns Last Game – Matchup History

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last five matchups between these two teams. They last met in 2021, with the Browns visiting Arrowhead at the beginning of the season, and the Chiefs won 33-29. They also met in the previous season's playoffs, and the Chiefs won at home 22-17.

Overall Series: Chiefs lead 15-11-2

Here are the Chiefs-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Browns Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -210

Cleveland Browns: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Browns

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: CBS

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked inconsistent on offense all year. Still, their offense is still full of talent, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the way. They are averaging 23.7 points per game, and then in total offense, they are averaging 338.2 yards per game. Things have not fully clicked for the Chiefs on offense. Mahomes has 3,189 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 68.1% completion percentage. Travis Kelce is the leading receiver with 682 yards and two touchdowns on 80 receptions. On the ground, Kareem Hunt has been great in his return to the Chiefs, with 608 yards for five touchdowns on 167 carries. This offense has not been impressive, but they get a great matchup against a Browns defense that has struggled at times this season. If there's a matchup where they can make a statement, this is it.

The Chiefs and their defense have been a difference-maker this season. Up to this point, they have allowed 310.1 yards and 19.4 points per game. They still have Chris Jones, a beast in the front seven, and George Karlaftis off the edge, too. Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton are great in the middle. Trent McDuffie has also been solid in the secondary as a lockdown cornerback. The defense has carried the Chiefs so far this season and will need to step up against a Browns offense that has had a spark in recent weeks due to Jameis Winston starting at quarterback. Given how much talent they have, they have the talent to bother Winston and turn him over in this game.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Browns recently showed more signs of life on offense but are still having a rough year. They are averaging 313 total yards and then 17.8 points per game. Jameis Winston is an upgrade at quarterback under center. Winston has 1,975 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, with a 60.9% completion percentage. Then, out wide, Jerry Jeudy is the standout for the Browns. Jeudy has 944 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 59 receptions. They have a lot of talent in the backfield, especially with Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. He has 291 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries through seven games. Then, Jerome Ford has 367 yards and one touchdown on 80 carries. This offense has been more wide-open with Winston under center, but this is a massive test against the Chiefs and their defense.

The Browns' defense has been inconsistent this season. They are allowing 343.2 total yards and 25.8 points per game. They have also been inconsistent against both the run and the pass. They allow 215.3 yards through the air, and then they allow 127.9 yards on the ground. This defense has talent, with Myles Garrett and Devin Bush in the front seven. Then, in the secondary, Denzel Ward, Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, and Greg Newsome II are all playmakers for the Browns. They will be key in this game, defending against Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense. They have the talent to bother an offense that has struggled this season. The key is how they defend the Chiefs in the secondary.

Final Chiefs-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs are the pick in this game. The Browns have looked much better with Winston under center. However, this defense is why the Chiefs win and cover on the road. Mahomes has not had to be Superman this year, and I don't think he will have an amazing game here, either. Winston has struggled with turnovers, so the Chiefs will win and cover. He will give them too many opportunities that the Chiefs will take advantage of. Expect that to be the difference-maker in this spot.

Final Chiefs-Browns Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 (-105)