The Cleveland Browns got good news regarding veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who Kevin Stefanski said is ready to play after missing all of training camp due to blood clots in his legs and lungs, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The news comes at a good time for the Browns. Marquise Goodwin returns just as receiver and returner Jakeem Grant went down for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Goodwin is a veteran receiver who entered the league in 2013. He spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, then spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Goodwin was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for 2020, but opted out of the season due to COVID-19.

When Goodwin returned to NFL action, he played with the Chicago Bears in 2021 before spending the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Goodwin's best season came in 2017 with the 49ers, when he racked up 962 receiving yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

While Goodwin brings some depth to the wide receiver room amid Jakeem Grant's injury, the Browns will have to figure out another solution for the return game.

Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Cedric Tillman figure to be staples of the Browns' receiving game, but Goodwin is a nice depth piece for Deshaun Watson behind those four.

It will be interesting to see Goodwin's role, and how he will be worked into the offense as he returns to practice.

The Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals at home in week 1 of the NFL season.