The biggest name on the market this offseason in the NFL is Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett. The superstar defensive end requested a trade from Cleveland just before the Super Bowl after another very disappointing Browns season.

The Browns were one of the worst teams in football this season and don't seem to have a quick way to turn things around before next year or even the year after that, so it's understandable why Garrett wants out. However, the Browns aren't ready to trade him just yet and are preparing a massive contract offer to try to get him to stay, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Speculation season will soon become spending season,” Jackson wrote. “The Browns might have a Hail Mary in the works, and all indications are that they’re going to continue to hold Garrett and try to present him with a monstrous new contract to help him change his mind.

“But right now, it looks like Garrett sees what most of us see in the Browns, and that’s a team that’s not one year or a couple of pieces away. The Watson trade was simply that bad in the moment and going forward.”

Garrett has only been in the playoffs twice in his career and went 1-2 in three postseason games during those seasons. However, due in large part to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns don't have the draft capital nor the cap space to improve their roster in any major way.

Watson hasn't panned out and been the player that the Browns hoped he would be, and now he is coming off of a serious Achilles injury.

The offensive line has plenty of holes. The Browns still need a wide receiver, and their defense took a major step back last season. Keeping Garrett around obviously helps the team, but getting a ton of draft picks for him may not be the worst thing for the team at this point.

Despite that, the Browns seem dead set on trying everything they can to keep Garrett. However, if they cannot come up with a plan for how this thing is going to get turned around very quickly, it seems unlikely that the former Defensive Player of the Year is going to change his mind.