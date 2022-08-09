Browns hit with devastating Jakeem Grant season-ending injury

The Cleveland Browns have been in the headlines for seemingly all the wrong reasons this offseason. Tuesday’s training camp session brought some more unfortunate news. Browns wide receiver and talented kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered an injury that is believed to be season-ending, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Browns All-Pro returner and receiver Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles in practice today. He’ll have tests to confirm, but would be an incredibly unfortunate reality. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Just brutal. Jakeem Grant, who was enjoying an excellent training camp with the NFL season around the corner, had to be carted off with an apparent lower left leg injury. It is feared to be a torn Achilles. Grant was injured during 1-on-1 drills, according to John Sabol of Fox 8 News.

Grant revealed that he had suffered an Achilles injury back in 2018, but that he hadn’t torn the tendon. The Browns will now have to face the reality that they might be without another top playmaker in the 2022 season.

Cleveland’s wide receiver depth chart has taken a hit at training camp, as the likes of Amari Cooper, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell have all missed practice time due to injuries.

But the Jakeem Grant injury seems to be a far more serious one. It’s especially devastating for Grant, who had just signed with the Browns on a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million back in March.

In seven seasons, Grant has never tallied more than 373 receiving yards. However, his impact on special teams hasn’t been hard to see.

The Texas Tech product has six total touchdowns- four on punts and two on kicks- in his career, as well as over 3800 all-purpose return yards in his career.

He was set to make a big impact for the Browns on special teams. In a devastating turn of events, it appears that will have to wait.