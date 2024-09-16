The Cleveland Browns bounced back from their Week 1 loss with an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. However, they lost a piece of their offense in the process.

Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that wideout David Bell needs surgery after a hip injury. Via Ian Rapoport:

“Browns WR David Bell, who had 3 catches early in the game, dislocated his hip and will require surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.”

Bell isn't usually a starter for the Browns but he did make his presence felt in Week 2 with three catches for 27 yards before the injury. Cleveland's offense has struggled, so this is definitely not ideal. The team can use all the help they can get. The injury occurred in the third quarter after he was tackled by Arik Armstead. Bell was on the ground in serious pain but couldn't get up. The cart came out and ultimately took Bell to the locker room.

This surgery will end Bell's third NFL season after the Browns drafted him in 2022 out of Purdue.

Browns' WR room needs to step up

While Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore are the first-string options for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Bell was clearly an important secondary option off the bench. His absence hurts Cleveland's depth at the wide receiver position. It also means everyone else has to step up. Jeudy led the way with five receptions for 73 yards on Sunday while Moore reeled in six catches for 44 yards.

Unfortunately, Cooper wasn't too involved with a mere three grabs for 11 yards. The Browns need more from him. Tight end David Njoku is also a key weapon who should continue to get his fair amount of touches when he does return. He's nursing an ankle injury and hasn't been ruled out for Week 3 quite yet.

Cleveland faces the New York Giants next weekend.