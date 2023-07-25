Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has high stakes in his fourth season as head coach, but owner Jimmy Haslam is refusing to call it a make-or-break year.

He was interviewed on 92.3 The Fan covering a wide variety of topics as training camp got underway, with the main focus on the job security of Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

“I’m not going to go there; I’m not going to,” Jimmy Haslam said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “That’s not fair to anybody to do. It could be extremely extenuating circumstances. I just say we’re all excited about this year.”

After earning coach of the year in 2020 and winning a wildcard playoff game, Stefanski's staff went 8-9 and 7-10 in the last two years. The franchise has fought through decades of despair, only making two playoff appearances since their reactivation in 1999. The Haslams took over as owners in 2012, and have been through six head coaches in their 11 seasons at the helm.

“I think it’s really dangerous to say now or never,” Haslam said. “The NFL is unbelievably competitive and our division — I mean, just Cincinnati, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, us — most people think is the toughest division. Do I think Andrew and Kevin have done a great job? We do… To say it’s now or never, I think it’d be grossly unfair.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Browns are facing a stacked AFC North this year, arguably the toughest division in football. Their win total is set at 9.5 by FanDuel Sportsbook, and they have the third best odds to win the division at +390, behind the Cincinnati Bengals (+130) and Baltimore Ravens (+250).

“I’m not saying the expectations aren’t high, I’m just not going to draw a line for you guys what they are,” Jimmy Haslam said.

Stefanski and his team will have their work cut out for them with a tough schedule, and will have to rely on QB Deshaun Watson delivering a second year resurgence after struggles in 2022, as well as hulking RB Nick Chubb to carry the load.

Haslam faced other questions from reporters, including the topic of the Cleveland Browns stadium renovations. He committed to not wanting to leave northeast Ohio, but couldn't say anything else for sure. They would require expansion to the surrounding area and stadium upgrades in order to prevent them from leaving and starting from scratch.