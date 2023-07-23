In a league that tries to depreciate the value of running backs every year, Cleveland Browns rusher Nick Chubb provides evidence that the top players at any position are as deserving of money, recognition or respect as any. Drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Chubb has been named to four Pro Bowl teams since entering the NFL, amassing 6,341 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns on 5.2 yard per carry average for Cleveland in the regular season.

Though a two-sport athlete in high school (track and football) that can turn on the burners to create separation from would-be tacklers, what makes Chubb such an excellent running back is his blend of speed, balance, awareness, durability and strength; a combination that every running back in the league definitely does not have. In fact, Chubbs's combination of speed and strength may be the best in the entire NFL.

For evidence, look no further than Chubb squatting 610 pounds last week in a workout video that went viral because of how truly extraordinary the 27-year-old Georgia native was.

Speaking to reporters about the video, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his thoughts while watching, saying “that dude’s strong, hope he’s safe, hope spotters are safe. The young kids at his high school are lucky to work with him” (h/t Scott Petrak of Browns Zone).

“Nick's a big part of our offense,” says Stefanski, speaking more broadly about the importance of his star running back (h/t Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland). “Handing it to him, throwing it to him… I don't know that there's limits to him as a player.”