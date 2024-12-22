For the first time since Week 7, Jameis Winston will not be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. Instead, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to make his first start of the year against cross-town rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

Winston, who had been nursing a shoulder injury all week, will serve as the team's emergency third-string quarterback, per Ian Rapoport. Bailey Zappe will be activated as Thompson-Robinson's backup.

During the Browns' 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, Winston was benched for Thompson-Robinson after throwing his third interception of the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted after the game that he was undecided on a Week 16 starting quarterback, but Winston's shoulder injury seemingly made the decision for him.

Week 16 will be the second meeting between the Browns and Bengals in 2024. Former starting quarterback DeShaun Watson suffered an Achilles injury in the first meeting, forcing Thompson-Robinson — and eventually Winston — into that game as well. Thompson-Robinson struggled as a passer but led the team with 44 rushing yards.

Thompson-Robinson has made three previous starts in his two-year career. He is just 1-2 in those contests and has yet to top 200 passing yards in a single game.

Stefanski was unclear on the degree of Winston's injury, though his status as the third-string gives reason for optimism. However, after being non-committal on a starter all week, Stefanski would also not guarantee that Winston will re-gain the starting job in any of the Browns' three remaining games.

Browns begin brutal three-game stretch to end 2024

The Browns have long been eliminated from the playoffs but were briefly one of the league's hottest offenses with Winston at the helm. With that period now over, Cleveland has come crashing back down to Earth and is set to face one of its toughest three-game stretch to end a lost year.

After facing the Bengals in Week 16, the Browns will face the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens to close out 2024. While the Dolphins' playoff hopes are on life support, the Ravens have already punched their ticket into the postseason and will be fighting for seeding.

The Ravens will have additional motivation for their Week 18 matchup after the way the first meeting ended. Despite Baltimore entering the game as heavy favorites, the Browns pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, led by Winston's 334 passing yards.

Entering Week 16, the Browns' 3-11 record puts them in danger of ending the year with the franchise's worst record since their infamous 0-16 season in 2017.