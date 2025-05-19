Shedeur Sanders now knows how much he'll rake in for his first NFL contract. The Cleveland Browns rewarded him with his first deal.

Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed Monday what the Colorado and Jackson State star will earn. Shultz unveiled Sanders will earn less than $5 million total.

“Sources: The Browns and QB Shedeur Sanders have agreed to a 4-year, $4.6M rookie contract. Sanders will now compete to get on the field in Cleveland,” Schultz posted on X.

The incoming rookie endured a high-profile NFL Draft fall. Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round. Cleveland even grabbed him after taking Dillon Gabriel ahead of Sanders. The Oregon star and Heisman Trophy finalist went 94th overall in the third round to the Browns.

Is Shedeur Sanders Browns contract rare for Day 3 picks?

Sanders received a deal that's common for day three selections. But his guaranteed money sits at $446,000. Sanders would've earned higher had he landed in the first round.

The Buffaloes standout could've landed approximately $13 million if he landed 32nd overall. Second rounders earn as high as $9.85 million. But again, he dropped all the way to day three of the draft.

The Browns are handing him a deal similar to one 2024 fifth rounder for the Los Angeles Rams. Last year's 154th overall pick Brennan Jackson reeled in a four-year deal worth $4.3 million, featuring more than $329,000 guaranteed per Over the Cap. Sanders went 144th in his class.

The NFL adjusted its rookie deals back in 2011 thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement. This format created a new rookie wage scale.

The scale ultimately set salary ceilings for rookies based on draft position. But reduced the amount of guaranteed money to start. Every contract comes with a four-year minimum, but teams can opt for a fifth-year option depending on the impact of the draft pick.

Sanders will earn less than his NIL deals off his first NFL contract. But he now can lock in and compete with the Browns' quarterback room during OTAs and ahead of training camp.