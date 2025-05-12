The Cleveland Browns landed a talented ex-Seahawks safety in free agency. The franchise is coming off a monumental NFL Draft that will determine its direction for years to come. While head coach Kevin Stefanski's tenure in Cleveland has overall been successful, he did go 3-14 in 2024. Many of these issues stemmed from the uncertainty at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson has been a bust so far for the Browns and has also been severely injury-prone. With the three-time Pro Bowler now set to miss most of the 2025 season, Stefanski needs to figure out who should take over under center.

In the meantime, the front office has done an admirable job adding to a talented defense. According to FOX Sports NFL Inside Jordan Schultz, Rayshawn Jenkins has signed with the Browns. The contract details have not been fully released, but the 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience. Jenkins has played eight seasons in the NFL and compiled ten career interceptions. The veteran additionally racked up two sacks with Seattle last season.

The Browns' defense is looking to have a major bounce-back year

The headlines that initially dominated the news cycle for Cleveland this offseason were the future of Myles Garrett. Originally disgruntled at what the Browns were offering him, the six-time Pro Bowler briefly requested a trade from the franchise that drafted him. However, Garrett was eventually able to sign a long-term extension and now will be at the forefront of a defense that took a dip in 2024. While the 2023 defense had flaws, that unit gave up just 21.3 points per game and was a large part of why Cleveland was 11-6 that year.

However, in 2024, the Browns' defense let up 25.6 points per game, which ranked toward the bottom of the league. Some of that had to do with the abysmal season the offense had. Still, Cleveland needed to strengthen this unit, and so far, it has this offseason. The Browns used their No. 5 overall pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. The 21-year-old is off to an adverse start to his professional career, but is a phenomenal talent. Rayshawn Jenkins now adds to a secondary that is generally considered one of the strongest in the league.

Overall, Kevin Stefanksi might be in a bit of a hot seat in 2025. The five-year head coach has already been the most successful Browns coach this century, but the pressure is on with a roster that can compete for a playoff spot. Cleveland needs to shore up its strengths while cleaning up its weaknesses this offseason, and so far, it's made several bold and encouraging moves that should make it a threat in a stacked AFC North division.