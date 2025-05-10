Two rounds after taking Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns became the only team to select two quarterbacks when they chose Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Though technically competitive rivals, Gabriel and Sanders have developed a friendly relationship.

Though Gabriel was the higher-selected player, Sanders has the higher star power of the two. The 24-year-old Oregon alum values being teammates with Sanders, believing the two have a lot to learn from each other.

“I love it because of who [he] is,” Gabriel said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “I think, just for us both, we can learn from one another. Also, it's not just us two in the room. Going into the year, [we have] Kenny, Joe, and even DeShaun. A bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball. We can all learn from one another.”

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel said he loved when Shedeur Sanders was picked. pic.twitter.com/r4dGhcH3nq — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gabriel and Sanders became the fourth and fifth members of the Browns' quarterback room, joining veterans DeShaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Watson, however, is expected to miss the entire 2025 season after twice rupturing his Achilles.

Even with Watson out of the rotation, one of Gabriel, Sanders, Flacco or Pickett will likely get the axe during final roster cuts. While not uncommon for fifth-round picks to fall short of the final roster, the unique situation will likely lead to both rookies seeing the field in 2025.

Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders begin Browns rookie minicamp

With rookie minicamps opening around the league, Gabriel and Sanders were two of the hundreds of first-year players getting their first practice sessions in on Friday. The quarterbacks were joined by Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson and roughly a dozen undrafted free agents.

Both quarterbacks impressed in their initial practice sessions, with many particularly noting Sanders' play. Despite falling to the fifth round, many viewers noted that Sanders still looked like a first-round talent in drills and live scrimmages.

Former USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Pittsburgh safety Donovan McMillan headline Cleveland's list of undrafted free agents. The Browns signed 13 undrafted free agents for their minicamp, which will run through Sunday, May 11.