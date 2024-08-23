The Cleveland Browns are reshaping their special teams unit with significant roster moves, including the recent trade of kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders. Following York's departure, the team announced Friday the signing of Lucas Havrisik, bolstering their depth at the kicker position ahead of their final preseason game.

Lucas Havrisik, who played for the Los Angeles Rams last season, connected on 15 of 20 field goal attempts and successfully executed 19 of 22 extra points in his nine-game tenure. Before joining the Rams, Havrisik was part of the Browns' practice squad early in the season, marking his return to Cleveland a familiar transition.

Cleveland Browns sign former Rams, Colts, kicker Lucas Havrisik

The trade of York to the Commanders on Thursday signaled a strategic shift by the Browns, aiming to solidify their special teams with experienced players as the regular season approaches. Havrisik's signing the following day illustrates the Browns' swift actions to maintain a competitive roster.

Despite his proven track record, Havrisik faces a challenging path to secure his place on the Browns' final 53-man roster. Dustin Hopkins, who signed a new contract this offseason, remains the primary kicker, putting Havrisik's position in question as final roster cuts loom next Tuesday.

As the Browns progress through their preseason, the competition within the special teams unit will intensify. Havrisik's attempt to secure a spot on the active roster or return to the practice squad will undoubtedly influence the team's dynamics as they fine-tune their lineup for the upcoming games.

The Browns will play their final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET. All eyes will focus on the newly adjusted roster to gauge the effectiveness of their recent strategic changes. In this matchup, Havrisik’s performance could play a pivotal role in determining his future with the team as the regular season kickoff nears.