It is no secret that former college football superstar Johnny Manziel is not a fan of the Cleveland Browns organization. The Texas A&M product did not have a successful NFL career, and his time with the Browns was disastrous.

In a recent article published by NBC, they shared a winless take from Manziel on the Browns' future.

“I think I will always be looked at and viewed at because of how much hype and media and everything that was around me, and the city of Cleveland expecting me to be great, and that ultimately not panning out,” Manziel said on the Nightcap Podcast. “I sit here today and I’m like, ‘F**k it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever.’ So, it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season.”

The NFL community, especially former players, is still trying to get used to the fact that there are now 17 games in the regular season. Although, you can't fault Manziel for saying 0-16 instead of 0-17 because he has more than likely said that phrase for the Browns many times.

“Was Cleveland the best situation for me to go to? Did they help me, knowing all the things they knew about me, with all the research and everything, did they put me in the best situation? Absolutely not,” Manziel followed up. “It was not the right situation for me. But when it comes down to it, you take all of that aside and you throw it away, you look in the mirror and you say, I let an amazing opportunity slip. It’s on me.”

Manziel also shared that he believes the era of Alabama football is over now that Nick Saban is gone. His time on the Nightcap Podcast was very entertaining.