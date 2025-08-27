After initially cutting several players to reach the league's 53-man roster requirements, the Cleveland Browns are adding some depth to the team on Wednesday. From the sounds of it, the team is adding a former wide receiver from the New York Jets.

Reports indicate that Malachi Corley, who was let go by New York, is signing with the Browns, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. It sounds like the 23-year-old wide receiver had several teams interested in him, but he ultimately chose Cleveland.

“Sources: Former Jets WR Malachi Corley is signing with the Browns. I’m told Corley had multiple opportunities on the open market and ultimately chose Cleveland.”

Corley is a former third-round pick by the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, things didn't pan out for him, as the franchise felt it was best to move on. He ended his time with the club recording just 16 yards off of three receptions. Now, he finds a new opportunity in Cleveland.

With six wide receivers currently on the active roster, Corley is likely to begin his time with the Browns on the practice squad. Cleveland has six receivers on the roster, including Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain, Isaiah Bond, and DeAndre Carter. Of course, Malachi Corley could be called up to the active roster during the season, but that may not happen unless the wide receiver room experiences a string of injuries.

It should be an interesting season for Cleveland. The team actually has plenty of talent on the roster, but question marks surround the quarterback room. Joe Flacco, who is 40 years old, was named the starting quarterback to begin the season. The front office traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, making third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel the immediate backup for the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders is the third-string quarterback to begin his career after being a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Depending on how the season plays out, we could see Gabriel or Sanders play some games.