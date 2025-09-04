The Cleveland Browns already had an issue with Myles Garrett this preseason. And now they face the problem of his injury, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“#Browns DE Myles Garrett missed practice today with a hip injury, per the team.”

Garrett’s status for the Week 1 opener against the Bengals is unknown at this time.

Browns might not have DE Myles Garrett in Week 1

That would be a huge blow. It would also be a boon for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow. Without having to dodge a rampaging Garrett all game, Burrow might have a field day hitting Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and others.

The 2023 NFL defensive player of the year likely suffered the injury in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s injury report did not list Garrett, according to CBS Sports.

If Garrett can’t get on the field for Sunday’s game, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka would likely get the starting assignment.

Garrett has been a durable player, missing only two games since the start of the 2021 season. He got the bad end of head coach Kevin Stefanski after his speeding ticket earlier this month, according to ESPN.

“Extremely disappointing,” Stefanski said. “It's been addressed with Myles — with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others.”

Garrett was issued a citation for speeding on the interstate in a Cleveland suburb early Saturday morning, according to ESPN via court records, after he was clocked going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The Browns enter the season with tepid expectations. They have an old quarterback in Joe Flacco and aren't expected to contend for a playoff berth. Only the Titans and Saints have worse Super Bowl odds. Losing a player of Garrett's stature for any significant length of time would likely send the Browns racing toward the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.