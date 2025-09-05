When Stephanie White took over as the head coach of the Indiana Fever, she was optimistic. Indiana made some big moves in the offseason to build out the roster around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. Unfortunately, injuries have decimated the Fever lineup throughout the year. Losing Sophie Cunningham for the season was bad enough. Now, Indiana is without Clark as well.

Clark missed a majority of the season with a groin injury she suffered before the All-Star break. Despite that, she made the All-Star team and was a captain alongside Napheesa Collier. The Fever had hope that she could return before the end of the season. However, Indiana's superstar broke the news on her social media page that she is not going to be back on the floor in 2025.

Fans are besides themselves that the Fever have to play without their leader for the rest of the season.

“No Caitlin Clark for the rest of the season. Man plans and God laughs…,” one fan posted.

“There goes the WNBA ratings,” commented another.

“Just cancel the rest of the WNBA season. Nobody will be watching anymore,” one fan said.

“It's a no win situation for her,” another fan claimed. “If she comes back and they don't make the playoffs…it's her fault. If they make it to the playoffs and lose it's her fault.”

“The Fever have known this for over 1 month now but decided not to release it to the public,” one fan said, calling out Indiana.

Boston has played well in Clark's absence, but now the Fever's chances at a deep playoff run rest on her shoulders. She and Kelsey Mitchell have put up big numbers for Indiana while Clark has been out, but it might not be enough down the stretch of the season. Regardless of how their year finishes, the Fever have their sights set on 2026 when their superstar is back on the floor.