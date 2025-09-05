Questions surrounding Christian McCaffrey's health have been circulating the San Francisco 49ers franchise throughout the offseason. Fans are hopeful he can return to action and help the team compete, while fantasy managers who have him on their team want him to help them win their leagues. However, McCaffrey's latest injury update has everyone in shambles.

The 49ers' latest injury revealed that McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury just one day after being a full participant in practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unclear what his status is for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but San Francisco will likely continue monitoring him in the coming days.

“Here is today's 49ers injury report, in which RB Christian McCaffrey was added with a calf injury one day after he fully participated in practice.”

49ers fans and fantasy managers alike didn't take the update too well. Many individuals shared their reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some shared hilarious jokes, while others were seemingly trying their best to cope with the unfortunate news.

McCaffrey has a calf issue, again. pic.twitter.com/B6ptxeF3l7 — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) September 4, 2025

“Trying to convince myself that the Christian McCaffrey news is just precautionary, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little scared,” said one fan.

Christian McCaffrey fantasy owners right now pic.twitter.com/wIuTTKE2Ma — JWeb (@JWeb777) September 5, 2025

Another fan claimed, “Death. Taxes. And Christian McCaffrey on the injury report.”

Article Continues Below

Christian McCaffrey managers crying right now https://t.co/ynupSeHfHr pic.twitter.com/YA5kmUWeGB — Joe “Bum” Johnson (@joejohnson0408) September 5, 2025

“My favorite part of fall is when the leaves change and Christian McCaffrey strains his calf,” joked another individual.

Before the injury update was announced, teammate George Kittle spoke about McCaffrey's eagerness to play while talking with media members, per Matt Lively of CBS Sports. Kittle explained how the 29-year-old running back is excited to return to injury after missing so much of the previous season.

“Yes. [McCaffrey] is very excited. I mean, he's been excited since OTAs,” said Kittle. He's been excited since literally since the season ended. So, yeah. I'm very, very much looking forward to being able to block for him and run routes next to him again.”

Before Christian McCaffrey was listed on the #49ers injury report, I asked George Kittle just how eager CMC was to get out on the field for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/OvryVfVIDf — Matt Lively (@mattblively) September 5, 2025

Christian McCaffrey only played in four games last season after dealing with a string of injuries. The last time he played a full healthy season came in the 2023-24 season, where he led the league with 1,459 rushing yards while recording a league high 21 total touchdowns.