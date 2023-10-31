While the NFL trade deadline is today, the Cleveland Browns are making other moves as they announced the signings of three players to the practice squad, the biggest name being running back Kenyan Drake.

Since the season-ending injury to star running back Nick Chubb, the Browns have been trying to bolster the room besides backup Jerome Ford. Since then, they re-signed Kareem Hunt and have added Drake, a player who has seen some success in the league.

He initially saw some production with his first team in the Miami Dolphins where he was drafted in the third round in 2016. When transitioning to the Arizona Cardinals, he saw his best season in 2020 where he rushed for 955 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Since then, he's been with the Las Vegas Raiders and more recently with the Baltimore Ravens.

Before the initial announcement from the team, Drake himself teased the news on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account posting a GIF of a Browns fan with a pumpkin on his head in the spirit of Halloween.

Drake is in his eighth season since coming out of the University of Alabama and has the ability to be a finesse running back with ability to catch passes out of the backfield. If activated to the 53-man roster, he can be used as a change-of-pace player in the running game, mostly on third downs with the threat through the air. However, the aforementioned Kareem Hunt has that ability as well. Time will tell if Drake gets some playing time as the Browns' next game is against his former team in the Cardinals.