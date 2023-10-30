RB Kareem hunt led the Cleveland Browns in rushing in Week 8's 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But his curious lack of touches as the game progressed had Hunt confused and disappointed in his usage.

Right before the fourth quarter's two-minute warning, Cleveland had a third-and-three near midfield. The Browns were nursing a 20-17 lead. But rather than trust Hunt to produce a first down, coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a pass for QB P.J. Walker, which was subsequently picked off.

After the game, Hunt couldn't explain why his number wasn't called. “I didn’t get a chance the whole fourth quarter. So it’s cool. I don’t know. I just go and play my role. … I feel like I could’ve helped win,” Hunt told reporters, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Hunt carried the ball for five yards with three and a half minutes left in the third quarter. It was his last carry or target for the rest of the game as the Browns looked elsewhere. Jerome Ford totalled eight carries from that point of the game until the end, with Pierre Strong Jr. getting two.

Despite being frozen out of the gameplan down the stretch, Hunt led the team in carries (14) and yards (55) for the contest. He also scored the only touchdown for the Browns on the ground.

If Cleveland had fallen behind big, it would've been understandable to throw the ball more and deemphasize the running game. But it was a one-possession game for the entire second half.

Hunt's attempt to seize the lead back role for the Browns following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury seems to have hit a snag.