The Cleveland Browns suffered a narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. However, losing Za'Darius Smith for an extended period of time would cause the Browns to be in a much greater stage of panic.

Smith went to the blue medical tent in the third quarter against the Seahawks, however, he returned and finished the game. But when the contest was over, Smith underwent X-rays for his undisclosed injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he is ‘hopeful,' Smith avoided a serious injury, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

While Stefanski is optimistic, there are still numerous concerns surrounding Smith's injury. For starters, Cleveland hasn't even addressed what Smith is dealing with nor what the X-rays were for. For now, both fans and the coaching staff will have to see the results of those X-rays before making any decisions. If his X-rays come back positive for any form of fracture, it would spell doom for the Browns.

Cleveland acquired Smith in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason. In his first season with the Browns, Smith has put up 11 tackles, eight QB hits and a sack. He has been a major part of a Cleveland defense that ranks first in the NFL by allowing just 260 yards per game.

Za'Darius Smith came to the Browns as a three-time Pro Bowler. Cleveland was hoping he would earn his fourth nomination as the team earned their way into the playoffs. That prophecy could still come true. But the Browns are going to need Smith's X-rays back first