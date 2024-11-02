The Cleveland Browns got their second win of the year in Week 8 but lost star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the process. The team's leading tackler remained down on the field after colliding with Derrick Henry before being carted off and immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

In the days leading up to the team's Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. He was already ruled out for Week 9 but will now miss at least the next four games.

With the way he went down and was taken off the field, the move was expected but is still an unfortunate one for the Browns. Owusu-Koramoah, 24, made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 and is leading the team with 61 total tackles through eight games. He also has a team-high 10 tackles for loss and is third with three sacks behind star edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Myles Garrett.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Owusu-Koramoah was released from the hospital and is resting in his home but had no further updates to provide. The significance of his injury has yet to be revealed but it is widely assumed that the linebacker has played his last snap of 2024.

Browns' defensive injury issues

Halfway through the 2024 NFL season, no team is void of injuries but the Browns are currently struggling to keep their top-level defense intact. While Jameis Winston gave the offense life in Week 8, the team still gave up 24 points to the Baltimore Ravens, their third-highest point total allowed on the year.

On top of Owusu-Koramoah's injury, Cleveland will not have linebacker Jordan Hicks available against the Chargers. Hicks was ruled out of the matchup with injuries to his ribs, elbow and triceps. He has been limited to just five games on the year.

Without Hicks or Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns are down two of their three starting linebackers. Winston Reid is slated to start in the latter's absence with Khaleke Hudson and Mohamoud Diabate on track to split snaps next to him. Devin Bush is the last man standing in the middle of the defense with Nathaniel Watson the only other healthy linebacker on the active roster.

The Browns are also struggling with depth in their secondary with Tony Brown II and Myles Harden on injured reserve. Denzel Ward was also questionable to face the Chargers with a concussion but appears on track to avoid another injury and play.