The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 13's edition of Monday Night Football. Before kickoff, the Browns decided to shake up their roster.

Cleveland signed defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to the active roster and in turn released quarterback Bailey Zappe, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Furthermore, the Browns elevated wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II up from the practice squad.

Zappe spent the first two years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots after being signed as an undrafted free agent. He even made it into 14 games, starting 8 of them. Zappe went 4-4 as a stater, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But heading into the 2024 season, the Patriots decided it was time for a change and released him at final roster cuts. Zappe got a new lease on his NFL life, signing onto the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. That union ended up being short lived, as Zappe was signed to the Browns' active roster following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury.

Even with Watson's injury, Zappe never saw the field for Cleveland. They decided to turn Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Now, the Browns felt they have seen enough and have sent Zappe back into free agency.

Based on his past with the Patriots, Bailey Zappe should still get looks as a free agent. He'll have to settle for another practice squad deal, but the quarterback is ultimately just looking for an opportunity.

The Browns will be evaluating their quarterback with a magnifying glass during the offseason. Watson is still under a massive contract, but he has disastrously underperformed in Cleveland. Perhaps the Browns bite the bullet and start over at the position. However, the numbers may end that plan before it starts.

Whatever their final decision may be, the Browns are certain Zappe won't be the quarterback of the future in Cleveland; at least by plan.