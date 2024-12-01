The Cleveland Browns enter their Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos coming off some extra rest. They vanquished the Steelers in a snowy Thursday night game and now head to Denver for a Monday night affair. Their faint playoff hopes rely on this game while their opponent looks to pull away from the Wild Card competition. Before Monday night's game against the Broncos, we have our Cleveland Browns Week 13 bold predictions.

This season has not been as magical as 2023 for the Browns. After Deshaun Watson went down last year, Joe Flacco led the team to 11 wins and a playoff berth. While they lost in that game, hopes were still high for this season. Watson did not improve and continued to cost the team games before going down again. Jameis Winston has not brought the same magic, putting their record at 3-8. But the Wild Card is not too far gone. A win on Sunday is a mandate to make the postseason.

With a loss, the Browns season will be over. With a win, they could put some heat on the Broncos, Colts, and Dolphins in the Wild Card race. Here are our Browns Week 13 predictions ahead of the do-or-die game.

Jameis Winston throws for 275 yards, two touchdowns

The Jameis Winston Experience has been in full effect this season. He has had some great games, including his first one against the Ravens and last week against the Steelers. He has also had some brutal games, like the three-interception loss to the Chargers. While the Broncos' defense has been solid this season, he will succeed in this game. Winston will throw for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

There is nothing in this prediction about interceptions because Winston versus Patrick Surtain II is ripe for the taking. Surtain has been spectacular this season and could pick off the interception-prone Winston. But the beauty of a Jameis Winston game is that an interception does not mean it is a bad game. He can come back from a pick and still have a great game.

The Browns receivers have been solid in recent weeks, including Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy. Add that with David Njoku at full strength and you have a solid offense. While they are not what they hoped to be at the beginning of the season, they can still put up points and make noise in this Wild Card race.

Jerry Jeudy scores in revenge game

This offseason, Jerry Jeudy was traded from the Broncos to the Browns. After a tumultuous tenure in Denver, the team dealt him after one season with Sean Peyton. In Cleveland, Jeudy has 645 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. With Winston under center, he has gotten better, with 379 yards and a score in those four games.

This is a true revenge game, as the Broncos gave up on Jeudy and traded him to a conference foe. If they believed he could become a star, they never would have traded him. Especially considering the rise of Bo Nix, the receiver would be helpful overall right now. But the team did trade him and are in the playoff conversation regardless.

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is out for this game with a knee injury. While Surtain is the big name, Moss has also been fantastic this season. Without him, the secondary will be a little easier to pick apart for Winston and the Browns. That will lead to a Jeudy touchdown.

Browns fall on the road to the Broncos

Despite a great game from Winston and Jeudy, the Browns will lose to the Broncos on Monday. Their slim playoff chances will vanish with a road primetime loss to a hot Denver team. Their defense has not been as great this season and Nix is only getting better. It will be a close game, but the Browns will pick up their ninth loss in this game.

The Broncos host the Browns on Monday Night Football on ESPN. The Broncos are 5.5-point favorites according to FanDuel. They are -255 on the money line and the over/under is 42.5.