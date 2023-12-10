The Browns desperately need to beat the Jaguars in Week 14, but they will have to do so without Denzel Ward

With a 7-5 record, the Cleveland Browns are currently holding onto the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture heading into their Week 14 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season, they are going to need every win they can get, which is why Denzel Ward's injury status for this huge game isn't a very good sign for the Browns.

Ward has been dealing with a shoulder injury over the past few weeks, and hasn't been able to suit up for either of the Browns previous two games against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland lost both of those games, and while that wasn't solely due to Ward's absence, it certainly didn't help. Unfortunately, they are going to have to find a way to win without their top cornerback, as Ward will miss his third straight game in Week 14.

Via Camryn Justice:

“Browns CB Denzel Ward is OUT today against the Jaguars.”

Browns could miss Denzel Ward dearly against the Jaguars

Ward has been having a solid season for the Browns, as he's racked up two interceptions, ten passes defended, and a fumble forced over his ten games of action this season. While the Jaguars are certainly banged up themselves, their passing attack has the ability to be lethal, with Calvin Ridley being one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the game. Without Ward, the Browns will need other guys to step up against Ridley and Jacksonville's other top targets.

Greg Newsome II will step up and be Cleveland's top cornerback with Ward on the sidelines, and Martin Emerson Jr and Cameron Mitchell will also likely see more snaps throughout the day. Losing Ward hurts, but the Browns will still have a shot to win this game, and whether or not they can pull out a victory could have some huge playoff repercussions for them.