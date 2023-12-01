Neither Myles Garrett nor Denzel Ward are able to practice for Browns Thursday as they prepare for Week 13 game vs. Rams

Injuries have had a brutal impact on the Cleveland Browns season, and while most of the notable injuries have been on the offensive side of the ball, neither superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett or defensive back Denzel Ward participated in practice Thursday for the team.

Still no Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward or DTR at today’s practice but Amari Cooper back after sitting out Wednesday with a rib injury #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 30, 2023

Both players have shoulder injuries and head coach Kevin Stefanski would clearly like to see them in the lineup when the Browns play the suddenly hot Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 13. Garrett is one of the most dominant defensive players in the league and he is able to turn games around with his mere presence.

Garrett has 13.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles this season in addition to 32 tackles. Ward has 29 tackles, 10 passes defensed and 2 interceptions.

The Browns need their defense to be dominant against Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Stafford had a 4 TD performance in the Rams' Week 12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and he drove the Rams to a key victory over Seattle in Week 11.

Moving the ball on offense will likely be a major challenge for head coach Kevin Stefanski's team. Deshaun Watson had surgery on a fractured shoulder, while rookie signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson has not been able to practice due to a concussion.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been taking snaps in practice as a result of Thompson-Robinson's concussion. Either Flacco or P.J. Walker is the likely starter at quarterback for the Browns.

On the positive side, wide receiver Amari Cooper was a practice participant after suffering a rib injury in Week 12.

However, the key will be a solid effort from Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward if they can return to the lineup.