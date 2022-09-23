Browns’ defense hit with devastating Anthony Walker injury update

It was a sight that no Cleveland Browns fan wanted to see. During the second half of the Browns’ win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, starting linebacker Anthony Walker went down with a leg injury and was carted off the field by the team’s medical staff. The injury didn’t look good, as Walker’s leg was immobilized as he left the game.

On Friday, the severity of the injury was revealed. Walker suffered a torn quad, which will sideline him for the remainder of the 2022 season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

An MRI today on Browns’ LB Anthony Walker revealed that he tore his quad tendon and he now will require season-ending surgery, per source. It is considered to be a 5-to-7 month injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2022

As Schefter notes, Anthony Walker will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad. The recovery time is expected to be five-to-seven months for the Browns linebacker.

It’s a tough blow for Cleveland’s defense, which put a much better effort on tape against the Steelers following their Week 2 collapse to the New York Jets.

Walker, 27, is a six-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Northwestern product didn’t become a full-time starter until his second year in the league.

Walker emerged as a reliable tackler for the Colts, logging three seasons with at least 90 combined tackles. He then signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March of 2021.

Just as he was in Indianapolis, Anthony Walker was a dependable presence, picking up 113 tackles despite losing four games to injury.

Unfortunately, the Browns will have to find a way to move forward without that dependable presence manning the middle of their defense.