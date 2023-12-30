David Njoku joined members of the Dawg Pound to celebrate the Browns playoff berth

It's well-documented that Cleveland sports fans are a tortured bunch. Yes, the monkey was removed from their collective back when the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 NBA Championship, but there's still a large segment of folks from Northeast Ohio who are still anxiously waiting for the day to come when their Cleveland Browns could be called Super Bowl champions.

Since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999 following a three-year hiatus due to the team's relocation and rebranding as the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had made only two postseason appearances heading into the season. But with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, Cleveland has officially clinched a playoff berth, and that has Browns fans — and at least one Browns player — ready to celebrate.

That man in the very fluffy and likely very expensive red coat tipping back shots with a dozen or so members of the Dawg Pound is Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, establishing himself as a man of the people and likely now a fan favorite in Northeast Ohio. Despite playing with four different starting quarterbacks throughout the year — and being badly burned during the season in an at-home accident — Njoku is enjoying the best season of his career. In receptions (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (6), Njoku has already set career highs, and he has one more game to potentially add to those totals.

Though the Browns have a playoff spot secured, there is a scenario in which Cleveland could still win the AFC North division, and potentially even snag the #1 seed in the AFC. They'll need plenty of help for either of these scenarios to play out, but for now, Njoku and Browns fans can use the next week ahead to celebrate the fact that the Browns are playoff bound.