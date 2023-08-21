Cleveland Browns fans will be excited to hear that David Njoku and head coach Kevin Stefanski believe big things are ahead for the star tight end. With a massive year awaiting for quarterback Deshaun Watson, it sounds like Njoku is ready to be the weapon that Watson needs, reports The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

“Do I feel like I have another level? Yes, I do. God willing, we find out (what that looks like) this year (and) I stay healthy. So we'll see. Working hard every day and praying for good things.”

Njoku stresses that he believes he is ready to take the next step in his career. This would be huge for Watson in a year where he needs to reclaim his form from his Houston Texans days. It is a great sign that Stefanski is also on the same page.

“It's just the next step for David [Njoku]. He's doing everything he's supposed to do in the run game and the pass game. I think Deshaun [Watson] and David have a good rapport and will always continue to build off of that.”

Browns fans are going to love everything that they are hearing about Njoku. It has been known how great of an athlete he is ever since he came into the NFL, but he has never truly put up the elite numbers many believe that he can. Stay tuned into Browns training camp and the rest of the preseason in terms of any further updates in regards to a big season coming up for David Njoku.