As the 2023 NFL season approaches, one of the guys to watch in Cleveland is talented veteran tight end David Njoku. He promises to be one of the most intriguing Browns fantasy football players this year. Njoku's career has been a rollercoaster of flashes of brilliance and occasional setbacks. This has left fantasy managers wondering if this season will finally see him reach his full potential. With a revamped offense and a fresh coaching staff in place, however, Njoku's fantasy outlook is generating excitement among football enthusiasts. In this article, we delve into Njoku's past performance and potential risks. We will also look at the Browns' team outlook and what fantasy managers can expect from him in the 2023 NFL season.

A Look Back at Njoku's 2022 Season

Before we assess Njoku's prospects for the upcoming season, let's take a glance at his performance during the 2022 campaign. In 14 games, Njoku made 58 receptions for 628 yards and scored four touchdowns. He exhibited efficiency with his targets, securing an impressive 72.5 percent catch rate, and averaged 44.9 yards per game. While these numbers were not jaw-dropping, they were solid enough to rank him as the eighth-highest-scoring tight end in PPR (points per reception) leagues. By all indications, his 2022 season was among his very best since entering the NFL in 2017.

Potential Risks to Consider

David Njoku's potential as a fantasy asset is evident, but there are risks to consider. Firstly, his career has been plagued by inconsistency. This makes him a potentially risky pick. Secondly, injury concerns have been a recurring issue, impacting his performance and availability. He has not played a full NFL season since his sophomore campaign. Lastly, the Browns' strengthened offensive lineup brings increased competition for targets. Keep in mind that Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman, and Jordan Akins just came in. This potentially limits Njoku's fantasy upside. These factors should be carefully weighed by fantasy managers before drafting him.

While these risks are worth considering, it is crucial not to overlook Njoku's tremendous potential. His flashes of brilliance suggest he could be a top-5 tight end in PPR leagues. That's if he manages to stay healthy and build upon his 2022 performance. Ultimately, fantasy managers must carefully assess the risks and rewards before deciding on drafting Njoku.

The Browns' Team Outlook

The 2023-24 NFL season is crucial for the Cleveland Browns. Take note that they have endured two consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. The pressure is mounting on head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Deshaun Watson to deliver a postseason berth. To aid in their mission, the Browns have made significant additions to their coaching staff. These include offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Furthermore, the offense has been bolstered by new talents like the aforementioned Moore, Tillman, and Akins. While these acquisitions may impact Njoku's target share, they could also help open up the offense. This may lead to more opportunities for the tight end to showcase his skills. The success of the Browns' offense in 2023 hinges on the performance of Watson and the coaching staff, and if they deliver, Njoku could be in for a breakout year.

Njoku's 2023 Outlook & ADP

Based on recent fantasy football mock drafts, Njoku's current ADP (Average Draft Position) is 9.01. This places him alongside players like Evan Engram and Gerald Everett. However, Njoku possesses a higher upside than these players. We envision Njoku getting an uptick in targets this season. Moreover, head coach Kevin Stefanski's history of utilizing tight ends in his offense bodes well for Njoku. During his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, Stefanski's tight ends combined for an impressive 95 catches, 1,078 yards, and 13 touchdowns. If Njoku maintains good health and continues to build on his 2022 performance, he could be in for a breakout season.

Also, Njoku has demonstrated his fantasy upside despite missing three games in the previous season. With a formidable outside lineup and opposing teams focusing on Nick Chubb, Njoku is expected to find opportunities in the passing game and receive a healthy share of targets (80 in 2022). In addition, remember that Njoku is just 27 years old. That aids him well, especially in terms of dynasty league prospects.

However, as we already said, there is a fantasy downside to consider as well. Njoku's success might depend on Deshaun Watson's performance. Njoku averaged just 33 yards per game with Watson compared to 52 per game with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. The presence of other talented players like Amari Cooper, Chubb, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Moore further adds competition for targets.

Looking Ahead

Overall, in 2023, if top-tier tight ends are unavailable, Njoku serves as a reliable fallback option. He should consistently rank among the top-ten tight ends in fantasy. His value should also increase as Watson's performance improves, solidifying his position as a dependable, low-end TE1 choice for fantasy managers.

David Njoku enters the 2023 NFL season as a high-upside fantasy football prospect. With a revamped offense and a new coaching staff in place, the stage is set for Njoku to fulfill his potential. While there are risks associated with drafting him, his current ADP presents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for fantasy managers. If Njoku can stay healthy and deliver consistent production, he has a genuine chance to be among the top tight ends in PPR leagues. As the fantasy football draft season approaches, keep a close eye on David Njoku. Consider adding him to your roster for the 2023 NFL season.