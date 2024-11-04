What will the Cleveland Browns do at the trade deadline? Will they send Za’Darius Smith to another team, or will Jameis Winston’s new role make them stand pat? But the Browns seem set on not trading David Njoku, calling it highly unlikely despite interest, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Despite receiving interest on Pro Bowl TE David Njoku, the #Browns are “highly unlikely” to trade him. Cleveland views “Chief” as part of its long-term future.”

Njoky has not enjoyed a banner year with 30 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns. But a lot of those numbers got driven down by poor performances from now-injured quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Browns TE David Njoku seen as a difference maker

The reason NFL teams are chasing Njoku is the perception he can make a real difference with a good quarterback on a good team. Last year Njoku caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six scores.

And Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio implied, via usatoday.com, there is a price that can be paid for Njoku.

“One name to keep an eye on – tight end David Njoku,” Florio said. “He could be available for the right price.”

The thinking seems to center on Njoku’s contract situation. He will enter the last season of a four-year, $54.7 million deal in 2025.

Among the teams that could chase Njoku are the Colts, Chargers, Patriots, and Commanders. The Colts seem to be a logical spot despite the team coming off a loss to the Vikings and falling to 4-5. Njoku thrived with Joe Flacco at quarterback with the Browns last season. In three of their four games, Njoku totaled at least 90 yards receiving. He also scored four TDs.

He would also seem to fit well in Los Angeles with Jim Harbaugh’s conservative offense.

The Commanders are a wild card in the hunt for Njoku. Washington needs another receiving threat for rookie standout quarterback Jayden Daniels. Njoku would provide that and make the Commanders’ strong offense even more dangerous. It could make Terry McLaurin tougher to handle on the outside with Njoku causing trouble in the middle of the field.