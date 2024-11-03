The Cleveland Browns’ season took an unexpected turn when the team lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles in Week 7. The Browns tapped Jameis Winston to start their Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The change at quarterback seemed to rejuvenate the team as Cleveland pulled off the upset, beating the Ravens 29-24.

Now 2-6 on the season, the Browns are still far from legitimate contenders. But with the NFL trade deadline fast approaching Cleveland must decide on a strategy. Winston’s play could ultimately dictate what the team does at the deadline, according to Ian Rapoport on NFL.com. If Winston leads the Browns to another victory on Sunday, they might opt against selling.

There are several teams in a similar position, so Week 9’s results could go a long way towards determining what players are available prior to the November 5 deadline. But Cleveland appeared to be playing out another lost season before Winston took over. The Browns already traded wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in a move that seemed to signal that the team was ready to sell off any players of value.

Then Winston got the start in Week 8 and immediately outscored Deshaun Watson’s best effort. The team put up 29 points against the Ravens. The Browns’ previous high score was just 18. Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns against Baltimore. Watson hadn’t cracked 200 yards passing in a game in 2024 and threw just five total touchdowns in seven games this season.

Can Jameis Winston save the Browns’ season?

Winston’s strong performance likely ended Watson’s time with the Browns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski adamantly endorsed Winston as the team’s starter moving forward. Clearly, Cleveland is a better team with Jameis under center. But the Browns are still in last place in the AFC North. The quarterback play and, consequently, the vibes in Cleveland have improved but is it enough to change the franchise’s trade deadline strategy?

Unfortunately for the Browns, they only have one more game before a decision must be reached. A decision that could have long-lasting ramifications. And this is the organization that handed out one of the worst contracts in NFL history, so decision-making is not their strong suit. On the other hand, not even the sky can limit the Winston-led Browns.

Cleveland will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 9. LA improved to 4-3 after beating up on the injury-ravaged New Orleans Saints in Week 8. Another clutch performance from Winston could encourage the Browns to stand firm at the deadline.