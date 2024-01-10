Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit has been designated off injured reserve, in preparation for matchup against Texans.

The Cleveland Browns have designated safety Grant Delpit off of injured reserve, preparing for a potential reserve in the playoffs, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network. It's unknown whether Delpit will be available in the first round since that's like a day-to-day process. The rich get richer in this scenario, with one of the best defenses in the league adding to its secondary.

Delpit has been on injured reserve for just over a month, due to a groin injury. During the 2023 season, he recorded one interception, three pass breakups, and 63 solo tackles. He's been a consistent starter for the Browns since getting drafted out of LSU in 2020. The Browns could be getting a physical player who knows how to read offensive gaps in terms of blocking and getting into the open field. He's a player who rarely misses a tackle and has great size at 6'3″, 208 pounds.

Cleveland will be facing a young Houston Texans team, with a rookie quarterback. They're favored in the matchup, due to experience on the offensive end and an elite defense on the other side. They're No. 1 in four defensive categories: opponent's yards per game with an average of 270.2, opponent's third-down conversion at 29.2%, and opponent's fourth-down conversion at 40%.

Delpit could be ready to suit up against the Texans, but if he's not he'll continue to work and prepare for the later rounds if the Browns advance in the playoffs. With a team like the Texans that likes to sling that ball downfield and create most of their plays through the air, it will interesting to see how the Browns deal with the safety position.