Denzel Ward drops major admission on disastrous breakdown during collapse vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns suffered a shocking 31-30 loss to the New York Jets in Week 2. After holding a 13 point lead with less than 90 seconds left in the game, the Browns defense couldn’t hold on for the win, and the Jets escaped with a shocking win. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was involved in Cleveland’s defense crashing and burning, and wasn’t happy with how the Jets game-winning play transpired.

After hitting Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown and then watching the special teams unit recover the ensuing onside kick, Joe Flacco led the Jets down the field for a game-winning touchdown drive that culminated with him finding Garrett Wilson wide open in the middle of the end zone. Ward said that there was a miscommunication in the secondary that led to Wilson getting wide open, and it ultimately ended up losing Cleveland the game.

Denzel Ward on breakdown: "We get the call out there on the field. We weren't all on the same page. Couldn't run the coverage." #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 19, 2022

This is a tough pill to swallow for the Browns. They had this game pretty much wrapped up, only to watch everything in the final two minutes of the game go New York’s way. Ward certainly played a prominent role in the meltdown, as he was part of the secondary that allowed Flacco to throw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, while also leading the Jets late-game rally.

Cleveland’s most recent loss is very tough for the Browns, as they could have taken charge of the AFC North early in the season, even as they wait for Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension to end. If the Browns hope to be in the postseason race by the time Watson returns, they cannot afford to have more communication breakdowns like Denzel Ward mentions here that lose them games.