Denzel Ward fires back at Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase with creative Instagram story

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on ‘The Pivot Podcast’ where he was asked about defensive backs in the NFL. He was asked to give some names of players he should give props up for. Chase immediately named Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. He then went on to give him a backhanded compliment.

On Tuesday, Ward flexed his creative muscles and found an interesting way to jab back at Chase.

From Denzel Ward’s IG story yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xP0lRtDI5n — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) August 10, 2022

Ward posted a clip of the podcast on his Instagram Story. His story then cut to a video of a news interview where the man says: “Definitely concerns me a little bit, you know what I mean. But you know, I pack that thing too. You come around this way, you will get caught.” The story then cut to a play between the Bengals and Browns from this year.

Ward picked off Joe Burrow’s pass intended for Chase and took it 100 yards to the house for a touchdown.

The Browns would go on to win that game and swept the season series with the Bengals. They outscored them 62-32.

What’s really interesting is that Chase was attempting to give props to Ward and his teammate Greg Newsome on the podcast. He listed Ward as one of the top corners, but then kept talking.

“Not just because Cleveland talks the most s–t. But just because Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome — I don’t think he’s elite — but they definitely just all talk crazy. It ain’t somebody we’re circling.”

That’s certainly some bulletin board material. The Browns host the Bengals on Halloween before traveling to Cincinnati December 11.