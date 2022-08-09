Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers

Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position.

Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.

Ja’Marr Chase recently sat down with the I AM ATHLETE podcast. He was asked to name his top five wide receivers in the NFL. His list was occupied by many of the names that are normally found.

Ja'Marr Chase gives his Top 5️⃣ current NFL WRs: 1. Davante Adams

2. Keenan Allen

3. Stefon Diggs

4. Cooper Kupp

5. Justin Jefferson Drop your thoughts ↓ (🎥: @IAMATHLETEpod, @Real10jayy__, @BMarshall)pic.twitter.com/bYzkDSUXKy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 8, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase named Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, and Justin Jefferson as his top five current pass-catchers in the NFL.

Ja’Marr Chase decided to not name himself on the list. Instead, he opted to name former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson at the five spots. This comes on the heels of Jefferson saying that he was the better receiver of the two.

Both Chase and Jefferson have cemented themselves as two of the game’s best talents while both being so early into their careers.

In his first two seasons, Jefferson has already been named to two Pro Bowls. He has been an instant threat, already racking up 196 receptions, 2,016 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns in just 33 career games.

Ja’Marr Chase has risen to prominence in just one season in the NFL. During his rookie year in Cincinnati, Chase recorded 81 receptions, 1,455 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns. Chase took home offensive rookie of the year and was named to the Pro Bowl. He finished with the third most receiving touchdowns and the fourth most receiving yards.

Ja’Marr Chase now looks to be even better in year two. If he’s not on someone’s top-five list now, he may be by the end of the season.