By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward took advantage of a gift from the Houston Texans in their Week 13 matchup.

With the Texans pinned at their own 1-yard line in the early stages of the third quarter, they opted to call for a simple quarterback sneak play for Kyle Allen in an effort to open up some breathing room on the field. Allen ended up fumbling after attempting to reach for more yards on the play, and the ball wound up trickling over to a waiting Ward.

The fifth-year defensive back took it from there, scoring a 4-yard touchdown to provide Cleveland with a much-needed double-digit lead in the contest.

Beautifully drawn up play by the Browns for Denzel Ward 😅pic.twitter.com/CyJF4ae4c0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

Ward made a bit of history with the takeaway, as he became the first Browns player ever to return at least two fumbles for a touchdown in a single season. Ward’s last fumble return for a touchdown came in the late stages of the Browns’ home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the campaign.

Denzel Ward is the first player in @Browns history to return two fumbles for a TD in one season. — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) December 4, 2022

With the roller-coaster outing from the offense in Week 13, Cleveland has had to rely on its defensive unit to guide the team. Ward and company sure are looking to build on the momentum from their convincing home performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.