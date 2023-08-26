The preseason is almost up in the NFL as the last games are taking on place on Saturday and Sunday. The Cleveland Browns played their last game of the preseason on Saturday, losing on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs in a close 33-32 battle. The Browns finished 1-2-1 in their four preseason games and now the start of the regular season is in sight. This time of year, the most important thing for all teams if getting everyone ready for the season, getting young guys experience, and most importantly, keeping everyone healthy. Unfortunately for the Browns, a key player went down with an injury in Saturday's loss against the Chiefs.

Hopefully for Denzel Ward and the Browns, this injury is minor and he will able to play in Cleveland's opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10th. It's definitely possible, but right now, Ward is in concussion protocol after the Chiefs game, according to a tweet from Mary Kay Cabot. That's definitely not what the Browns want for one their best defensive weapons, especially because it happened in a meaningless preseason game.

Last season in 14 games, Ward racked up a career high 53 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Ward is an important part of this Brown's defense and hopefully he'll be able to return the field quickly.

The Browns finished last season 7-10 and ended up missing the playoffs. Cleveland looked close to making a breakthrough when they made the playoffs in 2020, but they have taken a step back the past couple years. We'll see if they can find a way back into the postseason this year.