‘Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work’: NFL’s statement amid Deshaun Watson suspension

Thursday morning, news broke that the NFL and NFLPA had agreed to a settlement in the Deshaun Watson case. The sides agreed that embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. After that came out, the NFL and Roger Goodell released it’s statement on the matter.

Statement from #NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary settlement of an 11 game suspension and $5 million fine, along with mental health treatment. pic.twitter.com/97UB7PI3cx — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 18, 2022

Part of the statement read: “Deshaun Watson has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL.. This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Sue L. Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.”

The statement also talked about how the money from Watson’s fine and contributions from the NFL will go toward non-profit organizations that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors and related causes. That will be in excess of $7 million.

That is likely the only good thing to come out of the Watson saga.

While the league claimed Watson is ‘doing the hard work on himself,’ Watson clearly saw it another way.

Quotes from today: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: “People deserve second chances.” Roger Goodell: “Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself.” Deshaun Watson: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.” — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 18, 2022

“I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone,” Watson said at his news conference. The Browns QB continued to state over and over how he believes he is innocent. It certainly does not sound like someone who is working on an issue they have through counseling, as Goodell outlined.