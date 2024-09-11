Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson found himself at the center of yet another lawsuit this week when he was accused by a woman referred to as Jane Doe of sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2020. At that time, Watson was not yet a member of the Browns but still on the Houston Texans, and none of the many lawsuits that have since been brought against him had yet been filed.

Now, the accuser's attorney, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on the matter, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“We knew this case was the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date and our client, who is rightly traumatized by these events, wanted to attempt a private resolution,” read the statement in part, referring to Buzbee's assertion that his office had attempted to reach out to Waston's attorney Rusty Hardin for the last ten months.

“With regards to whether Deshaun Watson ‘knows who that woman is,' I hope that's his defense. He is well aware of what he did. This case is strong and now that we have filed we will pursue it with vigor,” Buzbee wrote later in the statement.

Buzbee concluded the statement by saying that “we look forward to a trial by jury.”

Watson's lawyer previously put out a statement strongly denying the allegations.

Meanwhile, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson will remain the starter for Cleveland this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, adding that he had not been previously aware of the allegations, per NFL.com.