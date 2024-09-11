Starting Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finds himself in another legal battle after news of his sexual assault allegations from a 2020 incident broke in early September. Watson's legal team released a statement on the lawsuit shortly after.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, wrote the statement, provided by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

“Deshuan strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday. We have asked him not to further comment while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

“We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, Deshaun going to focus his energy and concentration on football,” Hardin wrote.

Watson's lawsuit details

On Monday, Deshaun Watson was sued in Houston for sexual assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, previously noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

The lawsuit alleged that Watson and the plaintiff, who goes by “Jane Doe” as a pseudonym, went on a date in October 2020. Watson was initially unable to find her apartment and began “aggressively yelling and screaming and stating that he could not find her apartment and that he ‘doesn’t have time for this,’” per the lawsuit.

As the interaction progressed, Watson allegedly demanded the plaintiff massage him in the apartment. The lawsuit further alleged that Watson had unconsented sexual activity with the plaintiff.

Watson entered his seventh year in the NFL in 2024 and his third with the Browns. Mike Florio provided more insight on Watson's potential future status with the team:

“It’s possible that Watson could be subject to further scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. It’s also possible that a suspension — if one is imposed — could give the Browns a path toward voiding his remaining salary guarantees and ending the relationship,” Florio wrote.

As Watson's attorney stated, he will continue to play while the legal process unfolds until further notice.