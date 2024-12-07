The NFL has concluded its investigation into the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, determining there is insufficient evidence to take disciplinary action, as they found no violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

The investigation was launched following a lawsuit filed by a woman in Texas in September, accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and battery in 2020, during his time with the Houston Texans.

The civil lawsuit filed in September in Harris County (Texas) District Court accused Watson of “roughly sexually assaulting” the woman in October 2020 after she invited him to dinner at her apartment.

Attorney Tony Buzbee stated that his client would meet with the NFL to address the allegation and mentioned having “pertinent” video evidence to present.

Another sexual assault case settled by Deshaun Watson

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “The matter is closed. There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy.”

“We settled the case. We have nothing else to say about it,” Buzbee wrote on Friday according to the Washington Post.

Consequently, Watson’s contract remains intact, with no risk of being voided. He still has two years left on the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal he signed with the Browns in 2022 after his trade from the Houston Texans. He is set to earn $46 million in each of the final two years of his contract.

The NFL made several efforts to contact the woman regarding the allegations, but she was not available to speak with the league’s representatives, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Buzbee had previously stated that his client would meet with NFL officials to discuss the case.

Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations.“We are delighted to put this issue behind us so that Deshaun can concentrate on recovering from his injury and preparing for next season,” Watson’s lawyer said in a statement on Friday.

The Browns chose not to comment through a spokesperson.

Watson's long history of lawsuits

The Browns' quarterback Watson was handed an 11-game suspension and fined $5 million in 2022 for breaching the personal conduct policy, as part of a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. This punishment stemmed from accusations in over two dozen lawsuits filed by women who alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson denied the earlier allegations and has not faced any criminal charges. He settled with 23 of his accusers, and one lawsuit was dismissed, according to Buzbee, who also represents those women.

The league has the authority to investigate under the personal conduct policy and recommend disciplinary action. If the case moves forward, a disciplinary officer, chosen and paid jointly by the league and the NFLPA, makes the initial ruling. Either party can then appeal the decision to Commissioner Roger Goodell or an appeals officer he designates.

Watson tore his right Achilles' tendon during an Oct. 20 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. He still has two years left on his five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract with the Browns.

The 29-year-old signed a historic contract with the Browns in 2022, posted a 1-6 record as the starting quarterback this season before his season-ending injury. Since his departure, the Browns have gone 2-3 with Jameis Winston stepping in as the starter.