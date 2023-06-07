Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson broke his silence on the team's pursuit of former teammate DeAndre Hopkins Wednesday.

Per ESPN Browns reporter Jake Trotter:

Deshaun Watson on where things stand with Cleveland’s pursuit of former WR teammate DeAndre Hopkins: “I have no idea…” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 7, 2023

Hopkins, who is 31 years old, played with Watson with the Houston Texans from 2017 to 2019. Hopkins totaled a career-best 1,572 receiving yards in 2018 and was named first-team All-Pro in each of his three seasons he played with Watson.

Watson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2019.

Hopkins has been linked to the Browns, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, among other teams. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals May 26.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to a report by Tim Graham of The Athletic, Hopkins is seeking a deal similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens: one-year, $15 million with another $3 million in incentives.

Graham also said Hopkins has a strong desire to play with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but the wide receiver won't compromise his preferred payout.

Hopkins could wait to sign a deal until he receives his preferred payout. A reunion with Watson with the Browns could be in the cards.

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season with the Cardinals due to a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. He still had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Hopkins had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cardinals in the 2021 season, which was cut short for him due to a torn MCL.

Watson played six games for the Browns last season after he served an 11-game suspension as part of a settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. He completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions.