Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns have one more NFL Preseason challenge before they start Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. They will have to face the Seattle Seahawks first to gauge how prepared they are for the upcoming season. However, they could be shorthanded in the signal-caller position. This is likely because they could be erring on the side of caution when it comes to Deshaun Watson's injury.

Deshaun Watson is currently suffering from general arm soreness, per Kelsey Russo of the Browns. This means that Kevin Stefanski has not fully decided on who will get to start for them come the final NFL Preseason clash against the Seahawks. Notably, the supposed starting quarterback was not able to attend their Wednesday practice because of the ailment. Jameis Winston has been filling that void in practice. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley alongside Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been their primary passer during the NFL Preseason.

Coach Stefanski is not closing the door on Watson to play against the Seahawks. He outlined that the Browns quarterback could have been able to go to practice but they chose for him not to.

“I decided to hold back a little bit with him, but not overly concerned. He could have gone. He's feeling fine,” the Browns head honcho declared.

Browns face tough injuries amid NFL Preseason

It is not only Watson who drew concern from the team's faithful. Both Pierre Strong Jr. and Denzel Ward got injured during practice and there have not been any significant developments in their recovery. All of that held true until Stefanski. The young running back apparently had shortness of breath which was later traced to a rib contusion. He needed to be rushed by an ambulance but was already released from the hospital.

Ward, on the other hand, also has a very concerning case. He just suffered another concussion. The cornerback is currently under protocol until further notice such that the Browns could evaluate if he's fit to go back into action soon. As of the moment, all the head honcho could do was be optimistic about their situation.

“We have a great medical team and great resources when guys are in that protocol, and I'm confident in that,” he added.

The preparation for the season is going to be tough for the Browns. There will be a lot of ups and downs before they get back into postseason contention. All fans can ever do is hope that they don't get bitten by the injury bug as hard as in previous seasons.