The Cleveland Browns would sure like to get starting quarterback Deshaun Watson at least a few reps of preseason action before things get started for real in three weeks. Watson has yet to appear in a preseason game for the Browns this year so far and will have one final opportunity to do so next week vs the Seattle Seahawks.

Watson is coming off of a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 that was suffered in a win vs the Baltimore Ravens, and there is understandable apprehension about rushing him back despite having been recently cleared for contact by the Browns' medical staff.

Adding to that apprehension is the severe injuries that the Browns have suffered at the tackle position along their offensive line, with starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. still recovering from an injury sustained in 2023-24 and both the number two and number three options on the depth chart going down with injury in this weekend's preseason game vs the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting right tackle Jack Conlin is also still rehabbing an injury from last season, and his backup Germain Ifedi went down with injury in the game vs the Vikings.

All told, it's understandable that the Browns might have some apprehension about trotting Watson out there with no viable options to block for him up front.

However, it seems that that is still the plan, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk

“We’ll see,” said Stefanski on Saturday. “I mean, the plan is for Deshaun to play. Obviously, I take in all the information week-to-week, day-to-day, but that is the plan.”

Can the Browns bounce back?

Last year was somewhat of a bizarre season for a Browns team that is no longer the punchline of the NFL but is still looking to build toward sustainable long-term success.

After Watson went down for the season, backup quarterback Joe Flacco captured the hearts and minds of NFL fans everywhere by playing some of the best football of his entire career for a few weeks at the age of 39 and guiding the Browns to the playoffs… where they were promptly obliterated by the Houston Texans.

Myles Garret's continued presence on the roster all but guarantees that Cleveland will have at the very least a formidable defense, but the Browns are banking heavily on Watson being able to channel the Texans version of himself in order to truly compete in a crowded AFC playoff picture.