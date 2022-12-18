By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns take down the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens 13-3.

Of course things started slowly for Watson as the Browns only scored through three field goals in the first half. Nonetheless, the veteran QB was eventually able to find Donovan Peoples-Jones for a three-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Baltimore had no answer for that considering their missing firepower, and so Cleveland held on for the win.

While Watson knows he still has a lot to do to get back to his previous level of play, he’s just happy to put on a show for the home fans in his first time playing in front of them.

“It was fun. It didn’t bother me. It was fun to be out there. My first home game was a victory so it was special. Many more to come,” Watson said of his home debut, per 92.3 The Fan.

For what it’s worth, it was clear to the fans who watched the Browns’ win that Deshaun Watson was hyped up and ecstatic to be playing at home.

He was fired up all game long, and his celebration after the victory speaks volumes on how important it was to him to play good for the fans.

At 6-8 on the season, the Browns have kept their playoff hopes alive. Sure enough, many are hoping that Watson can lead them to the postseason despite how difficult the task may seem.