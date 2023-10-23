Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reaffirmed that Deshaun Watson will start next week after he was held out of the win against the Indianapolis Colts according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From @GMFB: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished the game with a knee brace; #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start next week; #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is expected to go tonight. pic.twitter.com/ctauiiJ032 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2023

Watson was being evaluated for a concussion after he suffered a hit with around three minutes left in the first quarter. He was pushed to the ground and on impact, hit his head hard on the ground which prompted him to be checked for a head injury.

Subsequently, Watson was eventually cleared of a concussion and ready to get back in the game per Rapoport, but never returned to the game as the Browns would beat the Colts, 39-38.

Stefanski said to the media after the game that he wants to protect his players and that's what his motive was when not playing Watson after the hit according to Fred Greetham, senior analyst for the Browns.

“My job is to make tough decisions, I wanted to protect him [Watson]. I did not want to see him get hit, he was hit hard,” Stefanski said. “I know he was cleared and all that, but I just thought that I got to protect him.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said it was his decision to hold Deshaun Watson out to protect him. He said Watson is the starter and will proceed as so. pic.twitter.com/UdHFnMCbG2 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 22, 2023

Earlier in the game, Watson would only throw five passes the whole game, one of them resulting in an interception. Correspondingly, PJ Walker would finish the game and throw for 178 yards and an interception of his own.

Per Stefanski and Rapoport, Watson will be the starter under center as they face the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, carrying a 4-2 record into the contest. Even with a solid record, they're third in the AFC North as the Baltimore Ravens are 5-2 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with the Browns at 4-2.