Deshaun Watson was forced out of the Cleveland Browns' Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts due to a mysterious injury. After the Browns earned a narrow victory, head coach Kevin Stefanski expanded on exactly why Watson didn't play.

Watson was checked for a concussion after taking a nasty hit early on in the game. He cleared the concussion protocol and could've made his return to the field. However, Stefanski cared more about Watson's long-term health in the moment and decided it would be better for him to sit the remainder of the game, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

“He cleared concussion protocol, but I just did not want to put him back out there,” Stefanski said. “I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision.”

Before going down with his injury, Deshaun Watson completed just 1-of-5 passes for five yards and an interception. He was replaced by PJ Walker, who didn't fare much better–throwing for 178 yards and an interception. However, Cleveland's run game and kicker Dustin Hopkins kept the team afloat as the Browns were able to come away with a 39-38 victory.

The win moves Cleveland's record to 4-2 on the year. It's still early, but the Browns are now in playoff contention. They've now won back-to-back games with Watson playing the majority of the game at QB. Kevin Stefanski has to be wondering what the team would look like with a fully healthy Deshaun Watson.

If Stefanski's wish comes true, the Browns will see that happen in Week 8. But to give Cleveland's QB an even better chance of recovery, Stefanski decided to play it safe against the Colts. His play worked perfectly as Cleveland picked up a much needed win in the process.