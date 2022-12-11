By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

In his second start of the season, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10. However, even in a loss, the Browns’ quarterback felt that there was a major improvement from himself and the entire offense.

Speaking after the game, Watson stated that he was getting back into the speed of the game rep-by-rep. He went on to say that he feels much more comfortable as Cleveland’s starting quarterback after his second game back.

“Each week gets a little bit better,” Watson said. “Certain plays, certain routes I haven’t been able to throw to certain receivers. I just got to keep working.”

Against the Bengals, Watson completed 26-42 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His first touchdown pass of the season came after Watson found tight end David Njoku open for a screen play.

Watson’s Week 14 performance against the Bengals was a stark improvement over his Week 13 debut against the Texans. As Watson faced his former team, he completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. Cleveland still went on to win that contest 27-14.

Watson came to the Browns with major scrutiny after his public lawsuit involving numerous female masseuses. Cleveland still gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. After serving an 11-game suspension, the Browns are expecting Watson to be the team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

At 1-1 through Deshaun Watson’s two starts and 5-8 overall, Cleveland doesn’t have the makings of a playoff team this year. However, if the Browns’ offense develops how Watson envisions, the Dawg Pound would be an unwelcome sight for all opposing teams.