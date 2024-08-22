News has been better for the Cleveland Browns of late. Za’Darius Smith came back from an injury, and they landed offensive line help in a trade. And Thursday they welcomed quarterback Deshaun Watson back to practice.

The Browns said Watson got back in the groove, taking his normal amount of reps during the team’s workout, according to nytimes.com.

The veteran sat out part of Wednesday’s practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the decision came because of general soreness, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

“I decided to hold back a little bit with him, but not overly concerned,” Stefanski said. “He could have gone. He's feeling fine.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson missed some time

Watson is trying to make his way back from shoulder surgery that cost him most of the 2023 season. The shoulder will eventually get tested — perhaps in Week 1 versus Dallas?

Stefanski said getting hit is part of football. So Watson will deal with it, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

“It's inevitable in this game of football,” Stefanski said. “It's a contact sport, so (Watson is) certainly aware of that. He's played this game for a long time. So, I think for him, it's understanding those avoidable hits. (Knowing) when you can take care of yourself, when you can slide, when you can get out of bounds. Those types of things. But also knowing that this is the game of football. It's physical and he doesn't shy away from that at all.”

Will Deshaun Watson play in Saturday's game?

For now, Stefanski said Watson could see action against the Seahawks, according to beaconjournal.com.

“All of our starters should expect to play,” Stefanski said. “Then we'll determine who does or doesn't, how many plays they do. Like I told you guys, in particular with Deshaun, I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week.”

Watson will almost certainly be limited if he plays.

“Like I told you guys, you have a plan but you want to make sure as you get through the week that you feel good about it,” Stefanski told reporters. “So we'll make that determination later.”

Watson has not played in a live game of any kind since Nov. 12. In that game, he helped the Browns to a 33-31 comeback win against the Ravens.

Earlier this summer, Stefanski said he wants to see the best version of Watson in the 2024 season, according to The Rich Eisen Show via nfl.com.

“He is constantly getting better,” Stefanski said. “I see so many of the veterans, Rich as you know, every single year you challenge them to get better. Even the guys who are at the height of their craft. Look at Myles Garrett, who is coming off being Defensive Player of the Year. He will be challenged by both of us, and I know he does this to himself, he needs to get better and there are things he can do to get better.

“I know Deshaun is in the same boat, he wants to be better, he wants to play better, every single game, every single year. I'm excited for where he is right this minute with plenty of work to do. I know he's going to continue to get better and get healthy. But I'm excited about Deshaun.”