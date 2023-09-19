Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had an eventful game on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, turning the ball over multiple times for Steelers scores, and committing two penalties. Despite all that, Watson had a chance to lead the Browns down the field for a go-ahead score. During that drive, the broadcast showed Deshaun Watson's pregame visualization routine, and announcer Troy Aikman could not help but laugh while talking about it.

As Troy Aikman got to the end of talking about Watson's visualization, he said “we'll see if it pays off for him,” and could not hold in his laughter.

ESPN showed Deshaun Watson's pregame routine (Troy Aikman couldn't contain it) pic.twitter.com/EMF0hEjDIi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023

The Browns defense did enough to give Watson a chance to win the game, but ultimately his turnovers were too much to overcome. Watson threw a pick six on the first play of the game, and fumbled late in the game. TJ Watt returned the fumble for a touchdown, which gave the Steelers the lead for good.

Watson also garnered a lot of criticism for his two penalties in the game. He got a personal foul for grabbing Kwon Alexander's helmet on the sideline, and later got another penalty for grabbing the facemask of a defender and throwing him to the ground to avoid a sack.

The Browns have invested a lot in Watson, so they certainly hope he turns it around soon. The Browns will attempt to bounce back at home against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Despite the brutal loss, their season is still in front of them at 1-1.